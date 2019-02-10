I agree with Frank Cummings, who said in his Feb. 7 letter, “The GOP center’s tragic vanishing,” that the GOP has lost its center (as have the Democrats). One major reason is gerrymandering of House seats. One need only look in our backyard at what happened to former congresswoman Connie Morella: A 16-year representative was effectively defeated by moving Republican voters out of Maryland’s 8th Congressional District and putting Democratic ones into it. Couple that with the extreme elements of both parties being able to win in primaries where turnout is lower and the turnout of the true believers is higher, and it is no surprise that we have lost the center.

Robert J. Wilensky, Washington