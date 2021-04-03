When the Commerce Department revved up the census process early last year, the expectation was that the redistricting count would be released last month. But the Census Bureau had to delay field operations as covid-19 spread. The pandemic also made it harder to count people in group quarters such as college dorms and nursing homes. Meanwhile, then-President Donald Trump wanted apportionment numbers — used to sort out how many members of Congress each state gets, the step before redistricting — in time for him to manipulate them so as to advantage Republicans. The census was too behind for Mr. Trump’s scheme to work, but his administration’s pressure to finish apportionment figures delayed the bureau’s processing of the redistricting data state lawmakers need by a month or more, according to Census Bureau testimony.

Though the ultimate impact may take more time to assess, the Census Bureau has issued assurances that the count will be very accurate. But one thing appears certain: State lawmakers will not get redistricting data until late summer. States such as New Jersey and Virginia, which have elections this year, will have to use old maps for their off-year votes. Other states have laws or even state constitutional stipulations requiring legislators to finish redistricting for 2022 midterm elections well before the current timeline would allow.

States could draw their maps based on population data from other sources, such as state universities. Citing short timelines, some states such as Ohio have sued to force the Census Bureau to send them redistricting numbers far sooner than the bureau says it can. States should resist cutting corners — or trying to rush the Census Bureau. Census information should remain the basis for redistricting, which would ensure that lawmakers use top-quality data that is consistent across states. The bureau must have the time it needs to complete quality checks, and bureau officials say stopping to focus on a few states demanding data would slow the overall process.

Worse, state lawmakers could exploit the situation for partisan advantage. They could push to rely on old maps, which might be highly manipulated or fail to account for population shifts, longer than necessary. Or they could jam through extreme partisan gerrymanders, citing the census rush to bypass public input.

Instead, states should plan ahead. Voting rights advocates and a federal judge in the Ohio case say that states would have enough time to redistrict for 2022 if the bureau sticks to its current timeline. They might have to ask state courts to extend mandated deadlines, as California recently did. They could even contemplate delaying primaries next year. They also can do some legwork before the census releases all its numbers, such as holding public hearings to solicit public feedback on where lines ought to land. But such measures are far better than further sabotaging the count.

