The June 22 news article “The unlikely treasure off Peru’s coast” was surprisingly fascinating. The unlikely treasure is guano — droppings from sea birds residing on the arid islands off the coast of Peru.

A century ago, guano was prized by American farmers, and in 1856 Congress passed the Guano Islands Act. This act allowed U.S. citizens to take possession of unoccupied islands containing guano. A number of such islands exist, and some were claimed by the United States as well as by Britain. They exist in the equatorial Pacific and in an area referred to by meteorologists as the equatorial Pacific dry zone. Climatologically, this is an extension of an area from the Peruvian coast all the way to the International Date Line. While usually arid and favorable for sea birds and their guano, the flow in this Pacific trade-wind belt is sometimes interrupted and replaced by an El Niño current, and major rainfall events then occur.

Arthur F. Krueger, Mitchellville