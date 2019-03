In her March 3 op-ed, “The damage goes beyond Hanoi,” Anne Applebaum consoled us that someday “Trump will be gone.” True, but his ilk could come back. It is important to note that the American people did not elect President Trump — the electoral college did — and it could do so again. It is time that we begin dismantling and removing this 18th-century relic by constitutional amendment.

Mary Anne O'Boyle Leary, Chestertown, Md.