My reaction when I read “golliwog, the 19th-century blackface character” in Robin Givhan’s Dec. 17 Critic’s Notebook, “Seriously, Prada? Another racist image from the fashion industry,” was, “Nineteenth century?” In England in the 1960s, I’m sorry to admit, I collected golliwog stickers from the front of Robertson’s marmalade jars and sent them in to get a golliwog doll. The Robertson’s practice of using golliwog images on its products continued into the 1970s.

I’m glad we know better now. Get with it, Prada!

Nicole Burton, Riverdale Park