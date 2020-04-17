In short, the change provides that the owner of a nonresidential building may immediately deduct the full cost of renovations of the property rather than depreciate that cost over future years. To the extent that the deduction results in a net operating loss for the year, that loss can now be carried back to the preceding five years to recover taxes paid in those years. And amazingly, this change applies retroactively to 2018.

So a hotel operator or a nonresidential building investor can potentially reduce taxes paid as far back as 2013!

What has this tax change to do with coronavirus economic relief? Not much. But it was slipped into the Cares Act to benefit certain commercial real estate interests. Maybe, just maybe, the next version of coronavirus legislation could revoke this tax sham now that Congress has time to reflect on the issue.

Herbert J. Lerner, Washington

The administration’s decision to cut off funding for the World Health Organization is disastrously wrong. I am very familiar with the work of the WHO from my years as a U.S. diplomat serving in Africa, including in the Congo Republic, where the WHO’s Africa headquarters is, and at the U.S. mission to the United Nations in Geneva, where the WHO is headquartered.

The WHO is an excellent and professional organization, though not without shortcomings as a creature of its member states, and it serves truly essential purposes in our global world.

U.S. leadership, funding and support are — and always have been — important to its success around the world. To withdraw that support now is to put Americans’ welfare at grave risk.

Brooks A. Robinson, Washington

George F. Will’s April 12 op-ed, “Biden’s quarantine reading assignment,” was a full-throated endorsement of a return to a pre-covid existence, “the free movement of capital and ideas.” He seemed more interested in capital than ideas, I would think, because the ideas that are gaining credence worldwide, thankfully, are ideas limiting the free flow of capital and the domination of our political and economic existence by unbridled capitalism.

He championed consumerism in praising the increase of different products found in U.S. supermarkets (from 9,000 in 1975 to nearly 47,000 today). Someone else must do the shopping for Mr. Will, if he thinks the maddening increase in choices is what we need. Mr. Will would do well to read “The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less” by Barry Schwartz.

Most important, Mr. Will didn’t address the existential problem of our time: destruction of our ecosystem. I would ask that Mr. Will employ his brilliant mind to explore the role that unregulated capitalism has had in this impending disaster. It’s time to construct economic models that put people first, not profits, and an economic system that doesn’t depend on growth but rather on inclusion.

Richard Young, Arlington

Regarding the April 15 front-page article “Trump pushes hard for May 1 reopening of U.S.”:

President Trump’s rush to relax social restrictions and open our economy is very scary. The president is trying to fashion a “Faucian” bargain in which his medical experts would sell their scientific souls to Mr. Trump’s demented return-to-normalcy plan. He is asking some of us to sacrifice our lives to generate “herd immunity” so the rest of us could live coronavirus-free in a prosperous economic and political fantasyland. The governors and we the people will simply not cooperate in a premature and unsafe lifting of social distancing.

Let us give kudos to Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, for courageously standing up to this incompetence and greed and for continuing to guide us through this pandemic pandemonium.

John McAndrews, Fairfax



President Trump’s remark that he had “total” authority to reopen businesses and communities is appalling [“Trump gets blowback on power claim,” news, April 15]. Mr. Trump would be well advised to listen to the legal scholars who profoundly disagree with his assertion. Equally important is that he take a lesson in history, which, if not repeating itself, does, as Mark Twain purportedly said, rhyme. Another person who asserted such authority was Louis XIV, whose purported claim “L’état, c’est moi” did not end well for him.

Charles Goldman, Silver Spring

The “world’s richest nation” and the “world’s most advanced economy” was possibly the nation least prepared to confront the coronavirus pandemic in the developed world. Truly “pride goeth before a fall.”

Adrienne Allison, Chevy Chase

In his April 15 Wednesday Opinion essay, “When the coughing stops and the sense of helplessness begins,” Craig Spencer asked, “Would they still call us heroes if they knew we felt so helpless?” We acknowledge your humanity and doubts. But you go back into situations that make you feel helpless and strive to do your best. That is what heroes do, and that is what you are. Heroes.

Joanne Marcus, Woodbridge

Regarding the April 16 news article “Trump denied wanting his name on relief checks. Here’s how it happened.”:

President Trump’s signature appearing on stimulus checks could have an unintended positive effect: It could help many Americans remember who helped get us to where we are today with respect to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, it might be interpreted as further evidence of potential pathological narcissism or megalomania — and that itself is a great tragedy for America.

