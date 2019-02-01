Shared electric scooters may be more dangerous than shared bikes, but the Jan. 30 editorial “Proceed — with caution” left out a key datum: The percentage of the injured who had worn helmets was virtually the same as the percentage of riders wearing helmets. JAMA Network Open reported that 4.4 percent of the injured wore helmets, while 5.7 percent of riders observed on the street wore helmets, i.e., about 5 percent in each case. In the study’s data, helmet use had no effect on injuries. Based on the first statistic, the editorial discussed how to get people to wear helmets.

The study authors did note deficiencies in the sample size (249 patients, and 193 riders observed from a couple of street corners) and data collection methods (looking for “scooter,” “Bird” or “Lime” in clinical notes). Given the constraints, all we can take from this study is confirmation of emergency room anecdotes that a lot of people are falling off scooters and getting hurt (or are collateral damage; more than 8 percent of the injured were pedestrians who had been hit, tripped over a parked scooter or had hurt themselves moving one).

Before advocating intrusive measures (helmets with disposable liners attached to the scooters?), we need better info on what’s causing crashes, what injuries result and what measures are truly effective.

Larry D. Huffman, Washington

I am a senior who exercises daily, but I am nowhere nimble enough to share the sidewalks with scooters. To assume that those who use them are both responsible and courteous is, at best, naive. People perched on these two-wheelers are not interested in rules; they want to get to their destinations as quickly as possible or, worse, just experience the freedom of zooming along at top speed. No one cares about an old person whose only resource that still functions quite well is her voice. And I’m saying SOS: Save our sidewalks for those who have no alternatives.

Ruth Kramer Ziony, Los Angeles