Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced his plans for the state revenue windfall resulting from federal tax legislation from a year ago [“Va. faces $1.2 billion question on funding,” Metro, Dec. 26]. There are many worthy goals included in his plan. As a retired teacher and former president of the Prince William County Federation of Teachers, I think raising teacher pay sounds especially good.

But there is more work to be done. Virginia’s tax code is out of alignment with federal policy in two important ways: The state standard deduction is now too small, and the requirement to conform the choice between standard and itemized deductions to the federal return can put many seniors and homeowners in a bind.

We have bipartisan government in Virginia, and it should work better than what we are witnessing now at the federal level. In a legislative election year, it is more important for our leaders to reject gamesmanship and act like adults in front of voters.

Our officials in Richmond owe it to the commonwealth to do the research and synthesize a plan that is fair to the broadest possible population. That’s what the “Virginia Way” has been all about.

Bill Hosp, Woodbridge

As a constituent of Virginia state Sen. Dave Marsden (D-Fairfax), I was deeply disheartened to read his quote in the Metro article “Va. faces $1.2 billion question on funding.”

For too long, Democrats in Virginia have been unwilling to spend real dollars to advance progressive values. This year, finally, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has proposed a budget that would put adequate amounts of money into important priorities such as hiring more school counselors, while injecting a meaningful stimulus into the pockets of working families through the earned-income tax credit. But Mr. Marsden wants to take money away from poor people to give a tax cut to wealthy families (including mine) who earn more than $125,000 per year. He worries that there will be a “real revolt” if we give a tax credit to working families, but I believe the “real revolt” would come if Mr. Marsden were seen as blocking the governor’s progressive budget in favor of Republican-style tax breaks for the wealthy.

Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, Annandale