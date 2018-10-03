The Sept. 29 Metro article “Aged gibbon, a staff favorite, dies at National Zoo” sparked memories of my friend “Edward” Gibbon.

Edward showed up in Solomons on a Thai junk with her family in the early 1970s. She was purchased in a market in Thailand. Edward loved me. As I sat on the deck of the boat with her, she would groom my hair, singing a tune in excitement as she did. She never found anything, but she sure loved looking.

When I tried to leave, she would grab me by my ankle and make me sit down with her until she got bored. (She had huge teeth and knew how to use them.) We both loved this little game.

Edward loved to climb to the top of the mast on her boat and sing. Thanks for bringing back a great childhood memory.

Melissa McCormick, Solomons