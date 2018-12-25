President Trump’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani speaks at the Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights and Democracy in Washington on May 5. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Regarding Dana Milbank’s Dec. 20 Thursday Opinion column, “Rudy Giuliani, a.k.a. Dopey”:

When Mr. Milbank called presidential lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani a Shakespearean “fool for our time,” he erred. Shakespeare’s fools may appear to be clowns, but they are sometimes the only ones among the ruler’s advisers who speak truth to power. When King Lear’s fool learns of his sovereign’s plan to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, he tells the king that they should change clothing so that Lear can easily be identified as the fool.

Mr. Giuliani may be “Dopey,” but he’s not a Shakespearean fool.

Joshua Segal, Arnold