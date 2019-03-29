Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent, a mother of two young children, was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria while on her fifth combat tour. (Family photo/Family photo)

“War torn,” the March 24 front-page article that gave readers an intimate look into the life of Shannon Kent, who was killed by an Islamic State suicide bomber while she was on deployment in Syria with the U.S. Navy, was a heartfelt lesson for every American. Kent’s family had a history of service. Her husband, a former Green Beret, is a veteran of 11 combat deployments. Kent worked diligently at her career, devoting 15 years to military service to her country, committed to honorable goals and, after many dangerous missions and out of a sense of duty, “couldn’t bring herself” to avoid yet another perilous deployment. She and her family have done their bit for king and country.

Sleepless nights are the wrenching norm for mothers and fathers and siblings when a loved one is deployed.

Are you safe at home, dining with friends, out at a concert or movie, going to work or school, driving your car, strolling under cherry blossoms? Have you given one thought today, or said a prayer, for the protection of our precious service members?

Catherine Dowling, Arlington