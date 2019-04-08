Regarding Kathleen Parker’s April 3 op-ed, “The sad irony of Biden’s #MeToo moment”:

I have been seething as I have watched the Democrats and their zero-tolerance policy conflate sexual assault with a kiss on the back of the head, a hug or nose rubbing. I can only imagine how women who have been sexually assaulted must feel knowing that what happened to them is now equivalent to a kiss on the head or a hug.

Obviously, times have changed, and it does appear that former vice president Joe Biden has gotten it. I hope these accusations will not be the reason for taking down Mr. Biden, who, according to current polls, would be the most likely Democratic candidate to defeat President Trump in 2020. Mr. Biden has said he did not intend to offend anyone and was unaware that he was doing so. He has promised to act differently in the future.

Democrats should focus on getting Mr. Trump out of the White House. To do that, they need to pick the best candidate. Let us give Mr. Biden the chance to show whether he is the best person the Democrats can choose for the job.

Carol Schuffler, Annandale