Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels made a critical request of students in his Sept. 15 op-ed, “Please take that ‘impractical’ humanities course.” The title of his piece spoke for itself.

As a political science student at Syracuse University in the 1960s, I chose to fulfill my humanities option by taking the year-long course “Arts and Ideas,” taught by William Fleming. Our only text was his book by the same name. This course taught us about the evolution of the arts in Europe from pre-Hellenic to modern times.

With the arts broadly defined, Fleming integrated painting, sculpture, literature, music, architecture and philosophy so that, in the end, we actually learned the history of the West by examining the thoughts, as well as the works, of our predecessors. The book — the only text I kept and still consult — has been in print since 1955, which speaks to its value, despite the obscurity of its subject.

Any student would be lucky to have taken this course, although the current generation — eager to start the next Amazon — will probably take accounting instead.

Peter Schaefer, Washington

While it was encouraging to read top-level support of the value of humanities in higher education, Ronald J. Daniels’s advice to students in his Sept. 15 op-ed was disturbing.

Science and engineering majors cannot simply decide to take the humanities courses that interest them. It is unlikely they would have credits to spare, and even if they did, they probably would not have the time or energy to do so considering their required workload.

Rather than putting the burden on the student, there is an alternative solution: Revise science and engineering requirements and curricula to better enable cross-disciplinary exploration. The time is ripe, considering a recent National Academies Press publication on integrating the arts and humanities with sciences, engineering and medicine in higher education. The report is a springboard for dialogue. I encourage anyone interested to join the conversation.

Heather R. Spence, Arlington

Hear! Hear! (pun intended) to Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels’s insightful take on the humanities education of all university students (the “techies,” especially). Life learning is not just job learning. Humanities knowledge, gained at the university level, significantly enhances social experiences throughout one’s lifetime. It should be integral in all undergraduate education and encouraged at the graduate level as well.

Gilbert R. Herer, North Bethesda