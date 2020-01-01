I am a gun owner who fully supports people’s right to own guns for protection. But “Second Amendment Sanctuaries”? Ludicrous! The amendment has nothing to do with private gun ownership.

A major flawed assumption is that the amendment was designed to protect individual gun ownership. There were simply no arguments about the Constitution needing to protect individual gun rights in the 1780s and 1790s. Begging the question, what would have been the point?

There was, however, a strong feeling that large national armies were a threat to liberty — something argued by political philosophers, leading Anti-Federalists and noted as a concern by Thomas Jefferson upon his reading of the Constitution’s draft. Anti-Federalists feared the erection of a powerful central government with a large standing army that could oppress citizens. To quell Anti-Federalist concerns and promote adoption of the Constitution, the Second Amendment was designed to protect the people’s right to “keep and bear arms” in state militias, thus eliminating the need for a potentially dangerous centralized national army.

Then there was the desire to protect people from centralized taxation. Centralized armies were as expensive as they were dangerous. Anti-Federalists argued that a Constitution that left the people liable to expensive taxes to support a liberty-threatening standing army shouldn’t be ratified. The argument had to be considered and eliminated as it resonated with many Americans and threatened the Constitution’s ratification.

Thus, the Second Amendment’s purpose was to protect citizens from a large gang of armed thugs at the government’s disposal — and from having to pay for the privilege of being pushed around by them. Period.

Jay Gillispie, Stephens City, Va.

