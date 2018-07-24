Regarding Josh Rogin’s July 20 Friday Opinion column, “We need a Plan B for North Korea”:

After eight years of President Barack Obama’s policy of “strategic patience” (whatever that meant), and 16 years of kicking the can down the road under Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton’s plans, it seems that the government might be finally attempting to resolve and focus on the issue. Sanctions are having an effect on the North Korean economy [“North Korean economy contracts sharply,” news, July 21].

Maybe we should apply strategic patience to this administration, which has been in office less than two years and is moving the ball further in addressing the North Korean nuclear issue. It would be nice if Congress would work with the administration on new additional sanctions. Give the administration some time, as we should avoid the last resort at all costs.

We sat on our hands for at least the past 24 years. Let’s try a new approach.

Dudley Losselyong, Great Falls