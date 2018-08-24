Regarding the Aug. 23 editorial “It’s your move, Congress”:

In the upcoming midterm elections, most voters will decide which candidates to support based on their values, not a single issue. Even if voters decide to replace Republicans serving in Congress, it is unlikely it will give Democrats two-thirds of the seats in the Senate. If they lack a veto-proof majority in Congress, nothing will change in Washington. In fact, it appears many voters are poised to reaffirm or double down on their 2016 values vote.

This may sound obvious, since Otis Redding penned a song about it and Aretha Franklin immortalized it in popular culture, but voters want respect. It’s the value of 2018 midterms. Not surprisingly, more candidates who express due regard for a voter’s feelings, views and wishes will be elected. If elected, the pandering in campaigns will not be effective in Washington, where the streets are paved with compromise.

Mark M. Spradley, Chevy Chase