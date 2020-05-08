Mr. Maduro, who has been predicting just such a Bay of Pigs-style operation for years, has been jubilantly bragging about the defeat of what he describes as an assassination plot backed by the Trump administration and Venezuela’s pro-democracy opposition. He has paraded the two captured Americans on state television and is threatening to arrest Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader recognized as Venezuela’s interim president by the United States and dozens of other countries. Worse, Mr. Maduro has a plausible pretext, since Mr. Guaidó and other opposition leaders — if not the Trump administration — have been credibly linked to a Florida-based U.S. military veteran who apparently organized the operation.

Jordan Goudreau, another former Green Beret, showed The Post a contract he signed with a representative of Mr. Guaidó last October, as well as a video recording of a call he had with the opposition leader, who told him “we are doing the right thing for our country.” Mr. Guaidó now denies signing the contract, and opposition officials say they abandoned the initiative days after it was launched. That seems credible, as does the Trump administration’s insistence that it did not participate in the plot — though in saying there was no “direct involvement” by the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested the administration knows more about the funding of the operation than has been disclosed.

AD

AD

Whether intentionally or not, both the United States and Colombia took steps that hamstrung the rebels. In March, the administration unveiled the indictment on drug trafficking charges of an exiled Venezuelan general who concocted the scheme with Mr. Goudreau, and days later took the Venezuelan into custody. The Colombians seized a load of weapons before it could be delivered to the insurgents’ camp near the Venezuelan border.

In a bizarre twist, by late March, Washington knew about the plot, as did the Maduro regime and anyone else who follows Venezuela: The exiled general, Clíver Alcalá, posted a video disclosing the operation on social media before surrendering to U.S. custody, and on May 1 the Associated Press published a lengthy account of the effort to organize it. The assumption was that the scheme was defunct. Incredibly, the attack nevertheless was launched two days later, apparently by a fraction of the hundreds of fighters originally planned. Mr. Goudreau remained in Florida, where he has been issuing statements and giving interviews.

The whole affair could be dismissed as farcical, if it did not have the effect of further diminishing Venezuelans’ chances of escaping the political, economic and humanitarian nightmare inflicted on them by the Maduro regime. Negotiations between the government and opposition are at a standstill; a U.S. plan for a “democratic transition” announced a month ago has gone nowhere. The State Department will now have to look for a way to free the captured Americans, and formulate a response if Mr. Guiadó and other opposition leaders are arrested. We hope it won’t include commando raids.

AD

AD