The Houthis, who originally claimed responsibility for the hit on the oil complex, proposed over the weekend to stop all attacks against Saudi targets, in exchange for concessions from Riyadh. If the Trump administration acts quickly, it might be able to seize on the initiative to deprive Iran of the smokescreen it used to carry out the Sept. 14 attack — and perhaps even split the Houthis off from Tehran.

The Houthis are sometimes portrayed as puppets of the Iranian regime, but they are not: They are an indigenous movement from Yemen’s north who reacted to a long history of persecution by the central government by marching on the capital in 2014. That prompted the reckless and self-defeating intervention in Yemen by Saudi Arabia and several allies. Years of U.S.-facilitated bombing have killed thousands of civilians without loosening the Houthi hold on Sanaa or the key port of Hodeida.

The Houthis have told diplomats and a U.N. mediator that they are willing to settle the war for a share of power in Yemen’s central government, and would break their alliance with Iran, which has supplied them with rockets they have fired at Saudi targets, among other weapons. But while U.N.-sponsored peace talks started in Oslo, the Saudis have been recalcitrant: They say they won’t go forward until a stalled cease-fire in Hodeida is fully implemented.

The latest Houthi offer is conditioned on Saudi steps to de-escalate the war, including an end to bombing and the reopening of the international airport in Sanaa. Those are reasonable requests that would put an end to the mass killing of civilians in airstrikes and help ease the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Yet Monday brought another Saudi air raid that struck a mosque and reportedly killed at least seven people, including two children.

The Trump administration should not allow the regime of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to destroy this potential de-escalation. The administration should bring pressure to bear in Riyadh to test the Houthi offer by making a compensatory gesture, such as allowing the airport to reopen. The State Department should also open, as it has said it would do, a direct dialogue with Houthi leaders. The Houthis are telling their interlocutors that they expect Iran to carry out further attacks and do not want to be blamed for them. If Mr. Trump wishes to avoid being cornered into a military conflict, he should act quickly.

