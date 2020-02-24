What you need to know about coronavirus

The latest: With more than 200 confirmed cases and five deaths, Italy now has the largest known outbreak outside Asia, pushing the world closer to a pandemic.

What is coronavirus, and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS. Here’s how epidemics such as that involving covid-19 end (and how to end them faster).

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: More than 25 countries have reported at least one case of coronavirus. Infections have been confirmed in France, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Nepal, Spain, Cambodia, Belgium, Singapore, Sweden, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka.

How does the coronavirus make people sick, and why does it kill some of them? When people die of the coronavirus, it’s not just the virus that kills them — it’s their own immune system. These are the biggest questions surrounding the virus.