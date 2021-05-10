Now Khet Thi, whose Facebook page said he was 45, has become another victim of the military’s merciless war against its own people. According to Reuters, armed soldiers and police detained him and his wife, Chaw Su, for interrogation on Saturday in the town of Shwebo, a center of resistance to the coup. His wife recalled they were both interrogated. But he didn’t come home afterward. “They said he was at the interrogation center,” she told the BBC Burmese language news. “But he didn’t come back, only his body.”
“They called me in the morning and told me to meet him at the hospital in Monywa. I thought it was just for a broken arm or something,” she added. “But when I arrived here, he was at the morgue, and his internal organs were taken out.” Chaw Su said the army had planned to bury him but that she pleaded with them for the body. She did not say how she knew her husband’s organs had been removed.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group that monitors details of killings and arrests in Myanmar, reported that “he died at the hospital after being tortured in the interrogation center.” The group, which did not identify the source of its information, wrote that “his wife had to sign a confession stating he died due to his pre-existing health conditions in order to recover his dead body. Forcing civilians to sign these confessions allows the junta forces to cover up their atrocities and destroys the evidence of their crimes.”
In the almost 100 days since the coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, the junta has directed a wave of violence at civilian protesters. The association says the military regime has killed at least 781, although the actual number may be much higher. The military regime has also arrested, charged or sentenced at least 3,843 and issued arrest warrants for at least 1,561.
“I don’t want to be a hero, I don’t want to be a martyr, I don’t want to be a weakling, I don’t want to be a fool,” Khet Thi wrote two weeks after the coup. “I don’t want to support injustice. If I have only a minute to live, I want my conscience to be clean for that minute.”
He wrote more recently that he was a guitar player, a cake baker and a poet — not someone who fired a gun. “My people are being shot, and I can only throw back poems,” he said. But now his pen is silent, and humanity is diminished for the loss, because a brutal junta saw something to fear in his simple pleas for freedom.