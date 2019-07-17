TURKEY AND the United States appear to be headed for a train wreck over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s determination to deploy the S-400 air-defense system it has acquired from Russia. U.S. officials have well-grounded fears that the S-400 deal could compromise the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a stealthy U.S. weapons system at the backbone of NATO and other allies’ defense. Now that the first shipments of S-400 components are flowing to a Turkish airfield, the United States must protect the stealth fighter — but also seek to avoid a wider rupture with Turkey.

The F-35 is the most advanced fighter in the world, capable of avoiding detection and finding targets from great distances. The technology is the crown jewel, and if it were copied, stolen or compromised by Russia, the damage would be immense. There is also operational risk in exercising the adversary systems in the same airspace. We’re sure the Russians would be thrilled to collect war-game data on the F-35’s performance.

As a member of NATO and a U.S. ally, Turkey is expected to protect the F-35. Turkey wants to purchase 100 planes. But the United States simply cannot accept Turkey’s promises that it will keep the F-35 separate and safe while deploying the Russian air-defense system. Mr. Erdogan has been told repeatedly — but seems not to hear — that he can have either the U.S. plane or the Russian air defenses, but not both. President Trump has repeatedly sought to deflect criticism from Mr. Erdogan — on Tuesday, he said losing the F-35 is “not a fair situation.” But that does not change the threat to the F-35.

Beyond the withholding of the planes, the administration is required by a law aimed at purchasers of Russian arms to impose additional sanctions that could injure Turkey’s fragile economy. Mr. Erdogan expressed hope on Sunday that Mr. Trump might find a “middle ground” and waive the sanctions. Members of Congress say the waiver provisions are written in a way that gives Mr. Trump little room to do so.

Clearly, Turkey cannot have both the F-35 and the S-400, and Mr. Erdogan must accept that. If Mr. Erdogan persists in deploying the S-400, he will lose the plane. But Mr. Trump should strive to avoid a wider breakdown with Turkey. A serious crisis might propel Mr. Erdogan even more into the embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would like nothing better. Turkey borders Syria and Iraq, and its cooperation with the United States is vital in the region; it hosts extensive NATO infrastructure, as well as U.S. nuclear weapons. This is a knotty problem, in the late stages of metastasis, but a wider crisis should be avoided.