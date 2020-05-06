Mr. Habash was the third political prisoner to die in questionable circumstances in cellblock 4 of Cairo’s Tora prison in the past 10 months, according to a statement by a coalition of Egyptian human rights groups. Another was Mustafa Kassem, 54, a U.S. citizen who was caught up in a police sweep in 2013 and died in January, though he was innocent of any political activity or offense. At least five other U.S. citizens — and thousands of other Egyptians — are being held in Tora and other crowded, unsanitary prisons for minor political offenses; for example, seven people were jailed for the video Mr. Habash was linked to.

A United Nations inspection team reported last November that prison conditions contributed to the death in June of former president Mohamed Morsi, who was overthrown in a bloody 2013 coup led by Mr. Sissi. As the covid-19 epidemic has spread — Egypt had reported 7,588 cases and 469 deaths as of Wednesday — human rights groups have called on him to release many of the estimated 114,000 people crammed into the penitentiaries, which could easily become breeding grounds for the virus.

On April 25, a national holiday, the regime freed some 4,000 detainees. But none of them were from among the tens of thousands political offenders it is holding. On the contrary: According to a report released Tuesday by Egyptian rights groups, the Sissi government “has instead embarked on countrywide state security raids throughout the past two months, arresting dozens and adding even greater numbers of prisoners of conscience to its already dangerously overcrowded prisons.”

Those targeted, the report said, included political activists, rights defenders, lawyers and journalists. A number were seized for questioning the regime’s handling of the epidemic. Fifteen people, including a doctor and a pharmacist, were arrested after complaining about shortages in medical equipment; five more were detained after they released a video asking for the release of relatives because of the threat of infection by the coronavirus.

Against this backdrop, and amid widespread reports about the death of Mr. Habash, Mr. Sissi on Sunday released one of the Americans he had been holding, allowing Reem Mohamed Desouky, an art teacher from Pennsylvania, to return home 301 days after she was arrested in Cairo’s airport. Her alleged offense: maintaining a Facebook page that criticized Mr. Sissi. The Trump administration had pushed for Ms. Desouky’s release, especially after the death of Kassem triggered protests from Congress and new questions about U.S. aid to Egypt. But the release of one American should not spare the Sissi regime from consequences for its unconscionable treatment of political prisoners.

