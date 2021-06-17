Now persuasion is out, and brute force is in.
Hong Kong police, invoking the sweeping new national security law that China imposed on the territory last year in response to the pro-democracy demonstrations of 2019, on Thursday arrested five executives of Apple Daily, including three top editors, on entirely spurious charges of colluding with foreign powers. The police claimed some 30 articles in the newspaper played a “crucial part” in a conspiracy with governments abroad to impose sanctions on China and Hong Kong — sanctions that were actually in response to China’s suppression of democracy in Hong Kong. The arrests marked the first time Hong Kong has used the national security law against journalists; the Apple Daily newsroom was declared a crime scene and company assets frozen. Mr. Lai is already in prison, sentenced to 20 months for his participation in unsanctioned 2019 protests.
In their classic text published in the 1950s, “Totalitarian Dictatorship and Autocracy,” professors Carl J. Friedrich and Zbigniew K. Brzezinski identified six characteristics of dictatorship, among them an elaborate ideology, a single mass party and secret police. They were focused at the time on similarities between Nazi, fascist and communist systems and leaders. One characteristic running through them all, they said, is a “technologically conditioned, near-complete monopoly of control, in the hands of the party and of the government, of all means of effective mass communication, such as the press, radio, and motion pictures.”
What is happening in Hong Kong, once a temple of freedom in Asia, is the imposition of such control. On June 11, the city government announced it would begin blocking distribution of films deemed contrary to national security, confronting Hong Kong’s vibrant and storied filmmakers with the same censorship China imposes on the mainland. Likewise, the onslaught against Apple Daily — the police seized 38 computers and scoured reporters’ files and notes — is a signal that the freewheeling news outlet will no longer be tolerated. Before movies and newspapers, the freedoms of Hong Kong booksellers and pro-democracy demonstrators were also crushed.
Apple Daily’s staff responded with admirable defiance, saying they were “standing firm” and would carry on. But they are up against a powerful state that views the press as nothing more than a megaphone for the Communist Party. China’s leaders often boast that their governing model brings “stability” and popular contentment. But look more closely, and you will see that it is built on the same ugly practices of coercion and absolutism as the dictatorships described by Friedrich and Brzezinski in the 1950s.
China’s all-pervasive information tyranny, long dominant on the mainland, is now swamping once-free Hong Kong.