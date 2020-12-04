Chinese authorities have concocted pretexts for the trade sanctions, such as the tariffs of up to 200 percent slapped on wine on Nov. 27. But they also haven’t hesitated to spell out their real agenda, which is almost entirely political. Last month, Chinese diplomats met with Australian journalists to publicize a list of 14 grievances, which included not only Australia’s call for a coronavirus investigation but also government criticism of China’s crackdown in Hong Kong, critical reporting about China by the Australian media and academics, and reports by a government think tank.

The nature and scope of the demands implicit in this broadside is stunning, as is their public advertisement. In essence, the regime of Xi Jinping is demanding that in order to continue selling its products to China, the Australian government must not only censor itself but also silence the country’s media and academics. Its breathtaking aim is to export the repression it enforces inside China to every other nation. No doubt Beijing is aware that there is no chance a rich and stable democracy such as Australia would succumb to such demands. But the message will be heard clearly by weaker countries, especially in Asia, that depend heavily on Chinese trade and investment. They will be watching closely to see if other democracies, starting with the United States, rally to Australia’s defense.

That’s not likely to happen in the waning weeks of the Trump administration, which has pursued its own slapdash sanctions against China — from trade tariffs to travel restrictions on Communist Party members — but has done little to help other nations facing Chinese pressure. Mr. Biden should remedy that quickly once he takes office. He should look for concrete ways to show solidarity with Australia, such as sanctioning Chinese officials involved in the campaign against the country. He should back Australia’s calls for an investigation of the coronavirus’s origins, which is not only justified but sorely needed. And perhaps he should invite Americans to sample a bottle or two of Australian wine.