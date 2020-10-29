Mr. Lukashenko, in power for a quarter-century, responded to the protests with a mixture of violence and blandishments, arresting thousands of people and beating them in prison cells, then holding a publicized meeting with some opposition leaders he had locked up. The protest movement has not yet forced Mr. Lukashenko from the president’s chair, where he remains with the backing of President Vladimir Putin of Russia, while the real victor in the Aug. 9 vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is still outside Belarus.

But Mr. Lukashenko cannot feel too cozy in that chair. He ignored an opposition demand that he resign, halt the crackdown and free political prisoners by Oct. 25. On Monday, Ms. Tikhanovskaya called for a national strike, raising the stakes. Although it did not shut down the country, thousands of workers in factories and other enterprises as well as university students heeded the call and walked out despite a heavy presence by the security services. The opposition said strike actions were taken at the oil company Belarusneft, fertilizer giant Belaruskali, three automakers, the Minsk Tractor Factory and appliance-maker Atlant. A worker at Atlant filmed a video in which he asked Mr. Lukashenko to resign and stop police brutality, and recognized Ms. Tikhanovskaya as his president — all from high on the plant’s tower, bearing the protest movement’s white and red flag. According to a Belarusian human rights group, Vyasna, about 380 people were detained across the country in the first day of the strike.

AD

AD

Mr. Lukashenko announced he would treat the protestors as “terrorists” and demanded that students and professors who demonstrate be expelled from universities.

The United States and Europe have imposed sanctions on Belarusian officials. But President Trump, fond of strongmen and dictators, has remained largely silent, perhaps not to offend his friend in the Kremlin. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did not hesitate to speak out in a straightforward way, declaring, “I continue to stand with the people of Belarus and support their democratic aspirations.” Mr. Biden called for a significant expansion of the sanctions.

The battle for Belarus is not over. The protesters deserve every ounce of support that democratic nations can muster. The European Parliament awarded the protest movement the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, a worthy recognition of protesters’ “courage, resilience and determination.” The biggest prize will be ending Mr. Lukashenko’s rule and carrying out a peaceful transfer of power to the winner of the last election, Ms. Tikhanovskaya.

AD

AD