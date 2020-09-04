Thousands of students marked the first day of school on Tuesday by striking and taking to the streets in support of the protests, many carrying the historical Belarusian white-red-white flag used by the opposition. Mr. Lukashenko’s response? Videos shared on social media showed young people being beaten by masked police officers, dragged away and loaded into vans. Mr. Lukashenko has arrested leaders of the opposition, too. This is the tactic of tyranny: truncheons, riot police, arrests — intended to send a chill down the spine. But the use of force has backfired; people are outraged by the violence and keep demonstrating.

What cracking heads won’t accomplish, Mr. Lukashenko has sought by other means. He tried to silence the independent and foreign news media. The authorities revoked the accreditation of about 19 journalists, including a video journalist and a photographer from Reuters, as well as journalists from the BBC and the French news agency Agence France-Presse. Journalists have been subject to frequent temporary detentions aimed at interfering with their work.

The authorities also blocked more than 50 news media websites that were covering protests, including sites for the U.S.-funded Radio Liberty and Belsat, a Polish-funded satellite TV channel focusing on Belarus. When the Belarus edition of Komsomolskaya Pravda planned to publish a cover photo of a huge rally, the printing house announced that, unfortunately, its presses broke, and the edition never came out.

When all else has failed, Mr. Lukashenko has reached out to the strongman next door, President Vladimir Putin of Russia. So far, Mr. Putin has refrained from deploying troops, but he appears to be throwing Mr. Lukashenko a lifeline of other assistance. When Belarus journalists quit their jobs in state-run news media to protest the one-sided coverage of the election and the pandemic — presto! — Russian journalists from state-run RT television showed up to take their place. “I am grateful for this support,” Mr. Lukashenko effused.

Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited Belarus on Thursday, no doubt to discuss how Moscow can further help tighten Mr. Lukashenko’s grip. To show his gratitude, Mr. Lukashenko presented to the Russian prime minister a bizarre conspiracy theory, saying the recent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was a “falsification,” and he had the evidence. Mr. Lukashenko trades lies like baseball cards.

So his people will not forget him, Mr. Lukashenko has also kept up his old bombast and theatrics, appearing in official photos wearing military fatigues, or a bulletproof vest, carrying a rifle.

These are the pitiful acts of a tyrant who has no legitimacy and clings desperately to power. He is grasping for every trick in the dictator’s handbook. Let’s hope they don’t work. It is time for him to depart.