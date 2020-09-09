Mr. Lukashenko stole the Aug. 9 presidential election from a loosely organized, peaceful opposition movement that has been propelled by dissatisfaction with his 26-year misrule. He has been trying to decapitate the opposition, one by one. Before the vote, he cooked up phony charges against two leading candidates, the popular YouTuber Sergei Tikhanovsky, who summoned thousands of people to sign ballot petitions under an anti-corruption slogan of “Stop the cockroach,” and a longtime Minsk banker, Viktor Babariko, who called for democracy, separation of powers and presidential term limits. Both were detained.

A third candidate, Valery Tsepkalo, a former ambassador to the United States, fled the country. Then Mr. Tikhanovsky’s wife, Svetlana, got on the ballot and hit the campaign trail in his place, drawing huge crowds, along with Mr. Tsepkalo’s wife, Veronika, and Mr. Babariko’s campaign manager, Maria Kolesnikova. The three women struck a popular chord. But after the stolen vote, in which Mr. Lukashenko declared himself the winner, Belarus security forces pressured Ms. Tikhanovskaya to leave for Lithuania. Veronika Tsepkalo also left for Poland.

That leaves Ms. Kolesnikova. Thugs wearing masks seized her in Minsk on Monday and bundled her into an unmarked van. On Tuesday, she was driven to the Ukrainian border, where authorities sought to force her into exile in Ukraine. She is reported to have torn up her passport and refused to be expelled. ” She was arrested after tearing up the passport.

Ms. Tikhanovskaya created a coordinating council to oversee a possible transition from Mr. Lukashenko. He has responded by arresting some members and expelling others. Masked men, unmarked vans, forced expulsions, targeted disappearances — these are the methods of dictatorship.

The United States should be taking a strong and visible stand for democracy in Belarus but, instead, President Trump and his administration have provided muted objections and little action. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued another lame protest Tuesday, saying the United States is “deeply concerned” and is “considering” sanctions.

More to the point, Svetlana Alexievich, a Nobel laureate and also a member of the coordinating committee, said, “They have stolen our country, and now they are trying to abduct the best of us. But hundreds of others will come to replace those who have been taken from our ranks. It wasn’t the Coordination Council that has rebelled. It is the entire country that has risen up.”