The context for the president’s sense of urgency is starkly laid out in the new annual survey of Freedom House, which has been monitoring the state of democracy in the world for decades. This year’s findings are deeply disturbing: of the 195 countries assessed, 73 — representing three-quarters of the global population — were judged to have become less free in 2020, while only 28 improved. That was the biggest single decline in what has been a 15-year trend of deterioration in free speech, free elections and other democratic norms, the report said.

The countries downgraded were not limited to familiar autocracies like China, Belarus and Venezuela. Also cited was India, which was recategorized by Freedom House from “free” to “partly free,” thanks to the crackdown by the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi on free expression and the rights of Muslims. With that change, the survey now counts less than 20 percent of the world’s population as living in a free country, the smallest proportion since 1995. Meanwhile, the United States fell out of the cohort of the strongest democracies, such as Sweden, France and Germany, and now ranks with countries known for corruption and weak institutions, such as Romania and Panama.

The relative good news is that the Biden administration’s new doctrine fully recognizes this challenge. “Democracies across the globe, including our own, are increasingly under siege,” the guidance document says. “Reversing these trends is essential to our national security.” Appropriately, it stresses renewal of U.S. democracy as a necessary first step, including by combating voter suppression and “the distorting role of money in our politics.” “We will recommit to the rule of law, restore respect for the constitutional separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary, [and] renew faith in the apolitical nature of federal law enforcement agencies, the intelligence community, our diplomats, civil servants, and military,” the document says — pledges whose very necessity shows how far the United States departed from basic norms under President Donald Trump.

The administration’s theory is that revitalizing U.S. democracy is crucial to the larger global struggle with authoritarians, led by China. “There’s no question that our democracy is fragile,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech Wednesday. “People around the world have seen that. Many recognize in our challenges the challenges that they’re facing. And now they’re watching us because they want to see whether our democracy is resilient.” The honesty and humility of that statement is a start at a remedy. But, like the Freedom House report, it also shows the depth of the hole democracy is now in.

