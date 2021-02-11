On Thursday, less than two weeks after the Myanmar military seized power and imprisoned democratically elected leaders, including the government’s de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the White House announced sanctions on 10 current and former military officials, including Armed Forces Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing. Three junta-related companies were also sanctioned. The Biden administration also announced it will impose new export controls and redirect $42 million of U.S. assistance away from the now military-controlled Myanmar government.

The White House is trying to show the world that Biden is restoring a foreign policy bureaucracy severely damaged after four years of malign neglect. Biden and his senior team have been making calls to their international counterparts nonstop since the coup. There have been five National Security Council Deputies Committee meetings on the issue. The State Department delivered a legal determination on the coup in record time. The United States secured a U.N. Security Council statement that even Russia and China signed on to.

“The world has a way of intervening and imposing questions on you. And Burma [as Myanmar is also known] was the first of these that required us to adjust our approach quickly and react,” a senior administration official told me.

The Biden administration wants Myanmar’s military to immediately restore power to the democratically elected government, end the state of emergency and release all political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi. But even Biden’s officials aren’t predicting any of that will happen anytime soon.

“If they choose to do the right thing and reverse these steps they’ve taken against Burma’s transition to democracy, [the sanctions] do not have to be permanent,” the senior administration official said. “But we are posturing ourselves for the likelihood that that doesn’t happen and that we will be in this for the long haul.”

Min Aung Hlaing was already sanctioned because of the military’s atrocities against Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya population. On Wednesday, Biden froze $1 billion of the Myanmar government’s funds held in the United States, to keep it out of the junta’s hands, but that is also unlikely to move the needle.

Some in Washington accuse the Biden team of failing to act in the days before the coup, as reports of the impending crisis mounted. The administration issued no public or private warnings to the military in the days before the takeover — and it’s doubtful the junta would have listened. Biden officials did try several times to reach out to Aung San Suu Kyi, but she never returned their calls. Even the U.S. government’s relationship with the democratic leader it had long supported had deteriorated beyond much usefulness.

“The Biden folks inherited a situation that’s much worse than we presented to the Trump folks, because many key relationships have atrophied,” said former U.S. ambassador to Myanmar Derek Mitchell, now president of the National Democratic Institute. “They had fewer levers to pull. And they were just finding their seats.”

Some in Washington blame the Obama administration for the current predicament, because he removed all sanctions (and thereby relinquished all leverage) when the military first promised to support the transition to democracy. In recent years, both Democrats and Republicans rightly distanced themselves from Aung San Suu Kyi when she defended the military’s atrocities against the Rohingya. But it seems clear now that U.S. engagement with Myanmar’s democratic leaders was too narrowly focused on her in the first place.

Neither the Trump nor Obama administrations devoted the attention and resources necessary to maintain significant U.S. influence in Myanmar, much less compete with China there. Beijing’s relationship with the Myanmar military is complicated, but China’s investment and involvement there outweigh the United States and its European allies combined. As for Myanmar’s regional neighbors, as Biden’s incoming Agency for International Development chief Samantha Power tweeted, “Most decide to look the other way.”

The Biden administration’s return to competence is welcome, and it’s hard to disagree with its policies. But a sober assessment shows that their effects may be negligible because American influence in Myanmar has waned so much. The Biden team earns good marks for process, but its actions actually raise a more disturbing question: Does any of this matter in a world that has moved on from American leadership?

The backsliding of democracy in Myanmar is just the latest indication that American foreign policy impotence is the true legacy of President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach. The people of Myanmar are now suffering the consequences. They won’t be the last.