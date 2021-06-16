Mr. Biden called that comparison “ridiculous,” but otherwise appeared willing to offer Mr. Putin the benefit of the doubt. Mr. Putin surely understood, the president asserted, that the death of Mr. Navalny would be “devastating for Russia,” because of the harm that would be done to the regime’s global standing; the Kremlin knew that the U.S. possessed significant cyber capabilities and would use them if Russia’s cyber attacks continued. “I think the last thing he wants now is a Cold War,” Mr. Biden said of Mr. Putin. Perhaps. But why, then, is his regime engaged in such mischief-making as seeking to discredit U.S. vaccines? Who is responsible for the mysterious injuries suffered by U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials in Moscow, Havana and even Washington?