Based on contracts, most of the doses coming off production lines from the major drug companies are going to the United States, European countries and a few other wealthy nations. As The Post reported over the weekend, the time needed to ramp up production, along with shortages of raw materials, has left in the lurch many nations that could not afford to reserve early supplies. Most of Africa and parts of South America and Asia are not expected to achieve widespread vaccination coverage until 2023. Exacerbating the chasm between haves and have-nots, those nations with vaccines have engaged in a burst of vaccine diplomacy, seeking influence and leverage in the way the shots are distributed and sold.

India and South Africa are spearheading an effort, supported by a wide array of nongovernmental organizations and a large group of Democrats in Congress, which would waive World Trade Organization protections on intellectual property in hopes of disseminating vaccine technology more widely. At issue are protections covering copyrights, industrial designs, patents and trade secrets. So far, the Biden administration has rejected the waiver, and with good reason. It would not produce what is most needed today — a sudden boost in manufacturing to meet global demand — and it would represent an abrupt change in the rules of the game under which the pharma companies succeeded in developing remarkably effective vaccines in record time. Yes, the companies stand to profit from their monopolies on individual vaccines, but it won’t be conducive to future innovation to strip away their intellectual property protections. Yes, the United States spent $10 billion in Operation Warp Speed to accelerate the vaccine development and manufacturing effort, among other contributions, but notably it did not require companies to turn over their intellectual property to the government — or to share it.

AD

AD