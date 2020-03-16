Drawing from the firestorm of virus infections in Wuhan, China, most public health experts concluded that transmission is largely through aerosol droplets, and thus the best way to slow the spread is to keep people away from those who could cough out the virus, and to avoid picking it up from touched surfaces. This social distancing, plus rigorous testing, as carried out in South Korea to identify and isolate the sick, seems to help “flatten the curve” of infections over time — making it into a mound rather than a spike. The flattened curve could pay huge benefits because it would prevent the overwhelming of hospitals and health-care services, a nightmare scenario that has occurred in Milan and northern Italy.

Last week, British officials said they believe the pandemic may not peak for many weeks and that strict measures might lead to “behavioral fatigue” and public laxness or resistance later on — so the harshest measures, including school closings and limits to public gatherings, would be delayed. British officials acknowledged that about 60 percent of the population might get sick, but being younger, they would probably recover, while the government would focus its attention on protecting the most vulnerable, the elderly.

The statements triggered speculation — and criticism — that Britian’s goal was to deliberately expose the population to infection, thus allowing them to build up natural “herd immunity” to slow the pandemic. This would seem to be a very dubious approach, risking many lives unnecessarily. Herd immunity is usually achieved by effective vaccination. There is not yet a vaccine. British officials rushed over the weekend to deny that herd immunity was the goal of their plan. Yet a big music concert went ahead in Cardiff.

The British government may be miscalculating in its assumption that time is on its side. Several hundred British medical professionals, in an open letter, pointed out that the growth rate of infections in the United Kingdom seems to be on track with sudden takeoffs that occurred previously in Italy, Spain, France and Germany, and the outbreak could affect millions in just a few weeks, leaving the National Health Service unable to cope with all those needing care.

Monday, Mr. Johnson sounded more urgent. He called on Britons to avoid pubs and theaters and for the sick to isolate themselves. He should not hesitate to take even stronger measures. No one benefits when they are exposed to the virus. Everything that can be done to isolate people from infection should be done so that hospitals will be available for those who really need them.

