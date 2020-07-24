The Trump administration has sent confusing messages about where it stands. The State Department has backed the Tripoli-based, U.N.-recognized government, while President Trump last year endorsed warlord Khalifa Hifter, who commands forces controlling the eastern part of the country. U.S. officials now say Washington policy is “active neutrality,” which seems to amount to doing nothing. “First and foremost, this is a European problem,” a senior State Department official told The Post.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, tensions are rising among Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over a massive dam the latter is constructing on the Blue Nile river. Ethiopia has said it will begin filling the dam’s enormous reservoir this month over Egyptian objections. The Trump administration’s attempt to mediate an accord among the countries faltered; a tilt by Mr. Trump toward Egypt, Foreign Policy reported, caused “confusion and discord” over U.S. policy. The African Union is now mediating talks, and this week there were reports of progress.

The United States doesn’t lack leverage: Ethiopia and Egypt are both longstanding U.S. allies and major aid recipients. NATO allies are on both sides of the Libyan war. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which also back opposing Libyan factions, host major U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf.

U.S. fecklessness has been a boon to two autocrats, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who have jumped in to Libya most aggressively. Turkish-led forces routed Russia’s mercenaries last month, driving them away from Tripoli. But Mr. Putin and Mr. Erdogan might end up negotiating an end to the war with each other before walking away with lucrative oil and gas concessions.

AD

AD

The big loser in Libya and on the dam looks to be Egyptian ruler Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, whom Mr. Trump has called “my favorite dictator.” Mr. Sissi sought to enlist Mr. Trump in pressuring Ethiopia and backing Libya’s Mr. Hifter, but the White House’s clumsy responses were counterproductive. On Monday, Mr. Sissi tried again, calling Mr. Trump to ask for help on the two crises. An Egyptian account said Mr. Trump “expressed his understanding of Egypt’s concerns.” But the U.S. superpower that once would have been busy brokering solutions — and screening out malovent actors such as Mr. Putin — is nowhere to be found.