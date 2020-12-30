China has taken a laissez-faire approach to its burgeoning Internet business sector that stands in stark contrast with the strict control President Xi Jinping has exerted over the rest of the nation’s economy. Today that seems to be changing. In November, the Chinese Communist Party announced draft anti-monopoly rules coupled with a freeze on the initial public offering of Mr. Ma’s financial technology titan Ant Group two days before dealing was set to begin. On Christmas Eve came an antitrust investigation into Mr. Ma’s other juggernaut, the e-commerce giant Alibaba, and on Sunday an order to Ant to “return to its payment origins” and “strictly rectify illegal credit, insurance and wealth management financial activities.”

What this means for Mr. Ma’s empire is unclear; the Wall Street Journal reports regulators seek to curtail Ant’s sprawling (and most profitable) activities. The state could also assume an expanded stake in the billionaire’s businesses. Equally unclear is what it means for the future of the tech industry in China more broadly. How much of the government’s nascent interest in cracking down on the money side of the Web is about policy, how much is about politics and how much is personal?

Mr. Ma at the Shanghai conference called Chinese banks “pawn shops” and accused regulators of not understanding the Internet. He has always played gadfly to the state and the monopolies it oversees. And while previously it was in the regime’s global interest to allow domestic colossuses to grow more colossal still, authorities may now fear that too-powerful companies can wield their leverage against the government as well as in its favor. At the same time, some of Ant’s lending practices have created risk, and some of Alibaba’s conduct is anticompetitive. There are legitimate regulatory reasons for a crackdown, even as there are illegitimate political reasons.

The problem in the Chinese market is that policy is politics, and can be personal. Mr. Xi at a business symposium this summer sang the praises of “patriotic entrepreneurs”; Mr. Ma recently told officials he would give the government parts of his empire. From afar, this approach looks alien. Yet aspects of it are disturbingly familiar: European regulators may well be targeting American tech behemoths in part because they wish to boost weaker homegrown firms. Worse, President Trump has threatened those same behemoths with breakups in response to perceived liberal bias, which mostly means fact-check labels on his social media posts.

The whole world seems eager to confront Big Tech these days. China’s anti-monopoly muddle should be a warning to nations with freer, fairer markets that they must take care to regulate tech without sacrificing freedom or fairness.