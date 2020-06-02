Mr. Trump claimed that Beijing “has total control” over the WHO, but his announcement that the United States would terminate its relationship with the organization will only increase Chinese influence, while widening rifts with U.S. allies over how to respond to the pandemic. At the same time, his statement that the administration would “begin the process of eliminating” U.S. special treatment for Hong Kong lacked specifics, a timeline or, at least for now, teeth. China watchers were quick to conclude that Mr. Trump had backed away from tougher measures in the hope of preserving the trade accord he recently struck with Mr. Xi.

In some respects, restraint in imposing sanctions on Hong Kong might be prudent; measures that strip the former colony of its role as a financial center could harm U.S. companies and Hong Kong citizens more than the Chinese state and Communist Party. Yet Mr. Trump’s declaration accentuated his disturbing shift toward subordinating careful management of the world’s most sensitive and potentially dangerous bilateral relationship to his personal political needs.

AD

AD

The United States must resist the Xi regime’s growing belligerence in the South China Sea and along the Indian border as well as in Hong Kong; it should work to counter the Xi regime’s attempt to spread its autocratic model to other nations. But Mr. Trump is more concerned with shifting blame to Beijing for the more than 100,000 U.S. pandemic deaths; he would rather bank on the purchases of U.S. agricultural goods Mr. Xi promised than sanction the Communist Party leaders responsible for imposing new security laws on Hong Kong.

Worst of all, Mr. Trump continues to improvise responses to China without regard for, much less the enlistment of, key U.S. allies. The United States could have joined with Britain last week in offering refuge to Hong Kong citizens who will be threatened by the new security regime; instead, Mr. Trump announced unilateral action to restrict some mainland Chinese from studying in the United States. The withdrawal from the WHO places Washington at odds with the European democracies that share U.S. concerns about China’s pandemic behavior. Meanwhile, the United States’ allies in Asia hope in vain for the most effective step the United States could take to counter China’s mounting leverage over the region — rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

The premier foreign policy challenge for the United States is managing the relationship with China in a way that counters Beijing’s overreaching while avoiding a new cold war and leaving open avenues for economic and diplomatic cooperation. Mr. Trump has demonstrated once again that he is not up to the task.

AD

AD