For the past 27 months, they have been hostages, held by the regime of Xi Jinping as a way of pressuring Canada in the case of a prominent Chinese business executive. A Canadian court is considering whether to allow the extradition to the United States of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of the telecom giant Huawei and the daughter of its founder. She may or may not be guilty, as U.S. prosecutors charge, of deceiving banks about a scheme by Huawei to violate sanctions against Iran. But that will be decided by independent courts in Canada, and perhaps eventually, the United States. In the meantime, she is living in a seven-bedroom mansion in Vancouver and is free to receive guests and shop in luxury stores. On Christmas, she dined in a restaurant opened exclusively for her party of 14, in apparent violation of coronavirus lockdown rules.

Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, in contrast, have been confined to prison cells with virtually no access to the outside world. Both have been subjected to harsh interrogations, including tactics such as sleep deprivation. Mr. Spavor has been allowed to call his family once in two years; Mr. Kovrig has said his diet has sometimes been limited to rice and boiled vegetables. When they were tried in Beijing and the northeastern city of Dandong, Canadian and other diplomats were excluded from the courtrooms and Western journalists waiting outside were harassed.

AD

AD

Chinese officials claim the trials were closed for national security reasons. In reality, there is nothing to try the Canadians for; the regime has made clear all along they are pawns, to be traded for Ms. Meng. They were arrested shortly after she was, in December 2018; the court appearances were evidently staged so that they can be slapped with sentences in parallel with any ruling about Ms. Meng’s extradition case, which could come this spring.

To its credit, the Canadian government has refused to buckle to Beijing’s bullying. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rightly pointed out that giving in and releasing Ms. Meng would send the message that hostage-taking is an easy way to extract concessions from Canada. This week, his government joined the United States, Australia, Britain and New Zealand in adopting new sanctions in response to China’s repression of ethnic Uyghurs, which the Canadian parliament has labeled a genocide.

Mr. Trudeau has asked President Biden for help with the case; the Trump administration had pursued a settlement with Huawei that would have released Ms. Meng, along with the Canadians. Such a bargain could be worthwhile if Ms. Meng acknowledges guilt and agrees to punishment, such as a fine. But China should not be allowed to obtain her release simply through the barbaric tactic of hostage-taking. As Mr. Biden himself put it after meeting Mr. Trudeau, “human beings are not bartering chips.”