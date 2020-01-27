Since it now appears this virus is transmissible from one person to another, the goal must be to break the chain. China’s quarantine of 50 million people in the center of the country is a crude and uncertain tool. Such roadblock-style methods may have a legitimate rationale; China’s vast Lunar New Year travel, if unchecked, could accelerate the transmission. But this is stopgap, not full stop. Viruses do not halt at passport control.

The first priority should be a crash effort to develop an effective vaccine. The ability to create just-in-time medical countermeasures — a rapid response capability for pandemic — is still not a reality. As Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, has pointed out, multiple vaccine candidates should be pursued at the same time, rapid clinical trials prepared and planning set in motion for mass manufacturing when an effective vaccine is found. After the swine flu pandemic a decade ago, an effort was made to improve U.S. flu vaccine manufacturing capacity, but more needs to be done. If a vaccine is created, production ought to be strategically placed around the globe. It won’t do if just the United States has a vaccine needed by millions elsewhere.

A second priority is to improve diagnostics. The small number of Americans who have been checked since the coronavirus outbreak have nonetheless required four or five days for results. Suppose the number goes into thousands or tens of thousands? The result could be delay, chaos and uncertainty. A rapid expansion of diagnostic capacity is needed around the world so that the sick can be isolated and cared for promptly and the chain of transmission broken. Likewise, hospitals need to begin planning now for infection control measures, anticipating a wave of patients, and to stockpile sufficient protective gear for health-care workers.

The United States and other nations must also think hard about how to keep functioning in the throes of a pandemic. This means making sure travel and trade are not disrupted so that the economy continues to function. Credible, transparent and honest communications must be assured to maintain public trust. The investment for all of this will undoubtedly be large, but less than the damages incurred if preparedness is ignored.

