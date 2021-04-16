Among those sentenced was 82-year-old Martin Lee, sometimes called “the father” of Hong Kong democracy, who in decades of peaceful and impeccably civil activism had never been criminally convicted. A judge suspended his sentence in light of his age and record, along with those of Margaret Ng, 73, and Albert Ho, 69. But there was no leniency for 73-year-old Jimmy Lai, the founder of Hong Kong’s most independent and feisty newspaper, Apple Daily. Mr. Lai, who has been jailed since December, was sentenced to 14 months and, with several other cases pending, could spend the rest of his life in prison. He is reviled in Beijing in particular because of his visits to Washington to promote the cause of Hong Kong democracy; in the regime’s propaganda, he and Mr. Lee are regularly assailed for supposedly conspiring with “Western forces.”

Among the other legendary campaigners sentenced were Lee Cheuk-yan, who for years helped to organize the massive candlelight vigils held every year in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, and Leung Kwok-hung, popularly known as “Long Hair.” What this group had in common, apart from a passionate commitment to democracy and human rights, was an unshakable strategy of pursuing their goals peacefully and through legal channels. So it is cruelly ironic that they were formally charged with participating in and helping to organize a peaceful and legal demonstration. On Aug. 18, 2019, an estimated 1.7 million people turned out on a rainy day to protest a repressive proposed extradition law, and demand that China deliver on its pledge to allow full democracy in Hong Kong. The event was entirely peaceful, but the huge crowd spilled onto the streets and marched into the financial district, in technical violation of the permit.

On that pretext, the originators of one of the world’s most civilized pro-democracy movements will now be tarred as convicted criminals. The regime’s message is clear: No form of dissent will now be tolerated in Hong Kong, just as it is not in all other Chinese cities. The solemn promise of “one country, two systems,” under which Hong Kong’s rule of law and free speech were to be preserved until at least 2047, has been trashed. It’s a crime that may not be as grave as the genocide the Xi regime is carrying out against the Muslim population of the Xinjiang region, but it is stunning in its brazenness.