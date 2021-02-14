The conversations were notable not only for what was discussed but also for who was doing the discussing. Hong Kongers and Taiwanese, mainland Chinese and the global diaspora all mingled. Stereotypes were disassembled in both directions: Many mainlanders heard firsthand from family members of the horrors of concentration camps in the northwest that they had thought were merely myths; those outside the country heard from the mainlanders, who showed they were far from a homogenous mass of servants to the state.
The regime could replicate Clubhouse’s format if it desired. But it can’t replicate the networks, whose whole point was to teach people about precisely what the government doesn’t want them to learn by bringing them together with precisely those whom the government doesn’t want them to reach. “Every day I see 100 different Chinas,” a Canadian entrepreneur who has long lived and worked in the country told Princeton researcher Grace Tien. It is these different Chinas that Clubhouse allowed people both inside and outside the country to see, too, rather than the single one of the government’s concoction.
Of course, it’s a romantic notion that ethnic tensions and nationalist animosity would evaporate if China would simply open its doors. The Clubhouse chats were only accessible to those with the ability to obtain an invitation, already likely to have some exposure to the rest of the world. Even then, they were heated as often as they were harmonious. In the United States, too, Clubhouse has come with plenty of problems, from bullying to misinformation and more.
Yet it is the freedom to clash with one another, and to figure out these problems, that distinguishes a techno-democracy from a techno-autocracy. The possibility of this freedom obviously terrifies the Chinese Communist Party, perpetually struggling to control what the Chinese people know, say and think.
Read more: