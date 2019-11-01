At the same time, there are indications that substantial misconduct by Mr. Trump, his aides and his personal lawyer remains to be unearthed. It is now clear to any unbiased observer that Mr. Trump attempted to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching investigations into Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee, and that he used U.S. military aid and the prospect of an Oval Office meeting as leverage.

Much, however, remains to be learned about Mr. Trump’s abrupt firing last spring of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who according to testimony by the State Department’s deputy secretary was an able professional who had done nothing wrong. Mr. Trump apparently acted at the behest of his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who had publicly slandered the ambassador. Mr. Giuliani, in turn, was working with two emigre businessmen — one of whom had paid him $500,000 — who regarded Ms. Yovanovitch as an obstacle to their scheme to export gas to Ukraine. As Ms. Yovanovitch testified, “contacts of Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”

The businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have since been arrested on campaign finance charges, and federal prosecutors are reportedly investigating Mr. Giuliani’s dealings with them. But House investigators face questions about Mr. Trump’s role: Did he order the recall of a U.S. ambassador to facilitate the shady business dealings of associates of his private lawyer? That would be another clear abuse of his office. Neither Mr. Trump nor Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have offered any other explanation of Ms. Yovanovitch’s recall.

Another outstanding question is whether Mr. Trump’s coercion of the Ukrainian government was limited to demands for dirt on Mr. Biden and the DNC. The Post’s David Ignatius has pointed to a striking series of events in 2017, when Mr. Trump granted a White House meeting to Ukraine’s then-president, Petro Poroshenko, shortly after Mr. Poroshenko transferred an investigation of illicit payments made to Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager from an anti-corruption office known for its probity to a state prosecutor notorious for burying sensitive matters.

The switch happened after the prosecutor met with Mr. Giuliani in Kyiv. Meanwhile, a political ally of Mr. Poroshenko was quoted by the New York Times as saying the government had stopped cooperation with the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to “avoid irritating the top American officials.” Did Mr. Trump link the Oval Office meeting with Mr. Poroshenko to his help in blocking the Mueller investigation? Given his subsequent quid pro quo with Mr. Zelensky, that is more than plausible.

There are other unanswered questions related to Ukraine, including why Energy Secretary Rick Perry was pressing for changes in the management of the state gas company, and why a recommendation by U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer that trade privileges be restored to Ukraine was rejected by the White House in August. If the House investigation can provide answers, it will be worth the additional investment of time.

