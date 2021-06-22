This week comes another favor to the regime: a visit to Washington for Abbas Kamel, the chief of Egyptian intelligence and one of Mr. Sissi’s closest aides. The timing of the visit ought to shame an administration that says human rights advocacy is central to its foreign policy, as it comes just a week after a Cairo court ratified death sentences for 12 political prisoners. Most of the condemned are senior figures in the Muslim Brotherhood, which won several democratic elections in Egypt after 2011 before its government was overthrown by a 2013 military coup led by Mr. Sissi.
The prisoners were arrested following the military’s assault on an anti-coup demonstration that resulted in one of the bloodiest massacres of the 21st century; at least 800 civilians were killed. They were sentenced to execution following a mass trial of 739 defendants that was universally described by human rights groups and democratic governments as unfair. Now the death sentences of Abdul Rahman al Bar, the Muslim Brotherhood’s chief religious scholar; Mohamed El-Beltagi, a former member of parliament; and Osama Yassin, a former government minister, are among those who have been ratified by Egypt’s highest court, which is not independent from the Sissi regime.
According to Human Rights Watch, Egyptian law gives Mr. Sissi 14 days — or until early next week — to pardon the prisoners or commute their death sentences. Otherwise, they are likely to be executed; under what has become the most repressive government in its modern history, Egypt ranks among the top three countries in the world in executions. Mr. Kamel ought to be asked by senior U.S. officials and members of Congress whether his boss intends to hang a dozen political opponents whose offense was to support the democratically elected government he overthrew.
The Egyptian should also be questioned about reports that his agency supported Saudi operations to abduct or kill exiled dissidents, including journalist and Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Yahoo News reported last week that the team of Saudi agents who murdered Khashoggi picked up the lethal drugs they used on him in Cairo. A new dispatch Monday said the Egyptians also assisted with the 2015 abduction from Italy of a dissident Saudi prince, who was transported to Saudi Arabia and has not been seen since.
The Sissi government demonstrated last month that it can play a role in keeping the peace between Israel and Palestinians. But it remains a cruel and brutal regime that is stymieing what ought to be a steady expansion of political freedom in the most populous Arab country. Mr. Biden was right about Mr. Sissi: He should not get a blank check. Congress, if not the administration, should ensure that he does not.
