THE PEOPLE have a right to know, and the people have a right to be forgotten. That’s the essential contradiction the European Union has set up with a privacy rule the continent’s highest court put into practice five years ago — and it’s a contradiction that could travel across the Atlantic.

The “right to be forgotten” requires that search engines such as Google delist irrelevant or outdated material upon request. The motivation makes some sense: The digital age has led to the erosion of the personal sphere, the argument goes, and citizens should be able to opt out of living forever under the Internet’s collective gaze. But Europe set too broad a standard, encompassing accurate information lawfully published. Speech advocates from the start warned of negative repercussions.

They were right. The New York Times reported this week on the sort of worst-case scenario critics feared: Alessandro Biancardi, an Italian journalist running a small news website, published a piece more than a decade ago about one septuagenarian brother stabbing another with a fish knife at a seaside restaurant. Charges were eventually dropped, and the stabbed brother asked that the article be expunged from the Web for causing reputational harm. Mr. Biancardi said no; the brother sued. That was only one of 240 demands for deletion Mr. Biancardi’s publication received, 40 of which went to court. He ended up 50,000 euros in debt, or about $55,000, from legal fees and fines. Eventually, defeated, he shut his site.

Defenders of the right to be forgotten say the situation is an outlier. But it is difficult not to be alarmed: What started as a directive for search engines to make information harder to find has evolved in one country into a directive for news organizations to make information disappear. The scrubbing also threatened to creep beyond E.U. borders until some good news arrived this week: Google won a case in the European Court of Justice holding that search engines need not block results globally (a mandate that likely would have pleased authoritarian regimes eager to extend the reach of their own censorship).

Yet the right to be forgotten may still make its way around the world. Countries are struggling to craft privacy regimes for the digital age. Mr. Biancardi’s case sits at the intersection of the right to be forgotten and the right to erasure, which deals not with information disseminators such as search engines but directly with the sources of that information, including the companies that hold our personal data. A right to delete is already part of the California privacy law soon to go into effect. It’s another well-intentioned idea with room to go wrong. Perhaps it’s useful, then, that Europe has given legislators a model — of what not to do.