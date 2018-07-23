THE LOW-GRADE conflict underway between Israel and Hamas since March nearly escalated into a full-scale war over the weekend. After an Israeli soldier was shot and killed near its border with the Gaza Strip, Israeli planes carried out more than 60 airstrikes against Hamas targets. On Monday a cease-fire was barely holding, but none of the issues fueling the fighting had been addressed. The trouble is, barring a radical and unlikely change of direction by Hamas, they probably can’t be.

The militant Islamic movement, which has controlled Gaza for more than a decade and fought three previous wars with Israel, wants to break an economic stranglehold on the territory maintained by Israel as well as Egypt and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority. But it has been unwilling to make the concessions necessary for a political agreement with Israel or with its fellow Palestinians. It will neither recognize the Jewish state nor give up its weapons to the new Gaza government it says it favors, headed by the Palestinian Authority.

Instead, Hamas has been trying to force Israel’s hand with new forms of asymmetrical warfare. First it organized masses of civilians to march on the border fence, which led more than 130 of them to be killed by Israel’s Defense Forces. Then it began launching burning kites and inflated condoms to touch off fires on Israeli territory. That provoked retaliatory airstrikes and threats by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu to initiate a military invasion.

In reality, Mr. Netanyahu will do his best to avoid such an operation, as he has in the past. While Israeli forces could capture the territory and topple the Hamas administration, they would be hard-pressed either to install a new government or to govern the strip themselves. Nor is Israel eager to see an accord between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, since that might lead to an expanded Hamas presence in the West Bank, where an uneasy quiet prevails.

The Trump administration and a U.N. mediator would like to expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza and launch projects to rebuild its economy. They are right to try addressing the misery of the territory’s 2 million people, more than half of whom live below the poverty line. But their implicit assumption, that Hamas will observe a long-term cease-fire in exchange for economic aid, is flawed: The group has been choosing war with Israel over development for years.

The “Hamas leadership is holding the Palestinians of Gaza captive,” a trio of Trump aides wrote in The Post last week. They are right, but there is no easy way to alter that status quo. For now, the best available course is to encourage Israel to counter the group’s provocations with minimal force. Flaming kites are not a strategic threat and should not be treated as such. If Hamas fails either to obtain a lifting of the economic blockade or to provoke Israel into creating more Palestinian victims, the pressure for it to change will grow.