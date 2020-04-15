Unfortunately, it also makes South Korea an exception in the democratic world. Governments that have been forced to postpone or cancel elections this spring because of their inability to manage them during the epidemic include Britain, France, Chile, Bolivia, Ethiopia and more than a dozen U.S. states. Even some authoritarian regimes have been inconvenienced: Russian President Vladimir Putin had to postpone the referendum that would enable him to remain in office until 2036.

Several of those votes were crucial to establishing or maintaining democratic order. Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, was committed to staging the most free and competitive election in the country’s history in August; it is now postponed. Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, was to serve only until a vote in May to replace the ousted Evo Morales. Her tenure and its questionable legitimacy will be extended. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera answered mass demonstrations last year by promising a referendum on a new constitution this month; it has been put off until October.

AD

AD

Those elections that have gone forward have been flawed and tainted by partisan manipulation. That, sadly, was true of last week’s primary election in Wisconsin, where Republicans in the state legislature refused to make voting less difficult or more safe in the hope of reducing Democratic turnout. Poland’s ruling party is insisting on going forward with a presidential election in May, using an untried and insecure mail-in system. Because a lockdown makes campaigning nearly impossible, incumbent Andrzej Duda, who enjoys heavy backing by state television, will have a major advantage.

The most shameful action came from Iran’s clerical regime, which, having excluded most reformist candidates, pressed forward with a parliamentary election on Feb. 21 even though the coronavirus was already spreading around the country. The result was to accelerate the epidemic: Iran has now reported 4,800 deaths, more than all but five other nations.

As governments around the world battle the pandemic, China has been promoting the idea that its authoritarian system is better able to manage such a crisis than democracies. The facts don’t bear that out; nearby South Korean and Taiwan, among others, have done a better job protecting their populations. But the global cause of democracy will be greatly weakened if Western nations — above all the United States — fail to stage free, fair and safe elections in the coming year. South Korea has shown it can be done.

AD

AD