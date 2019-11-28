The protests were originally peaceful, sparked by an extradition bill that would have made it easier for China to grab dissidents and others and bring them to the mainland, where the rule of law is weak or nonexistent. Ms. Lam belatedly killed the legislation, but her obdurate approach — and that of Beijing — led the demonstrators to broaden their demands to four additional points: an independent probe into the use of force by police; amnesty for arrested protesters; a halt to calling the protests “riots”; and the implementation of universal suffrage.

As before, China’s leaders refused to listen, and the conflict escalated. When the local elections were approaching, Beijing officials expressed confidence that a “silent majority” of voters would support the government. But the opposite happened: Pro-democracy candidates won in a landslide, taking control of 17 of the territory’s 18 councils. These bodies are not lawmaking but fulfill neighborhood duties such as trash removal, the upkeep of parks and so on. However, they do have wider influence, including five of 70 seats in the legislature and votes in selecting Hong Kong’s chief executive.

Most of all, the election — in which 2.94 million people voted, compared with 1.4 million in 2015 — underscored the widespread support for the protesters and for democracy. The texture of the election campaigns made this inescapable. Candidate Lucifer Siu appeared in his campaign poster in all-black clothing, a yellow hard hat, respirator and goggles — the uniform of the protesters. Elsewhere, a 23-year-old college graduate beat a three-time incumbent in an establishment stronghold. And a 25-year-old who crowdfunded his campaign ousted the vice chairman of the main pro-Beijing party.

The Hong Kong crisis has underscored vividly how President Xi Jinping and the authoritarian Chinese party-state neither accept nor fully understand democracy. They want Hong Kong to heel and its people to become like the rest of China: obedient, lacking free speech, governed by rulers who have no legitimacy in competitive elections, and subject to all-pervasive state security and surveillance. In the local elections, the people of Hong Kong rejected this, providing an urgent, crystal-clear message that they cherish the rule of law, electoral legitimacy and freedom. China’s leaders would be terribly mistaken to respond as they have before, with denial, threats and coercion.

Hello Beijing, this is Hong Kong calling. Can you hear us now?

