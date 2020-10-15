At last week’s debate, Vice President Pence accused the Obama-Biden administration of botching the 2014 mission to rescue Mueller and other U.S. hostages held by the Islamic State in Syria. Kayla’s parents, Marsha and Carl Mueller, spoke at the Republican National Convention, and said the Obama administration had let their family down. “If Donald Trump had been president when Kayla was captured, she would be here today,” her father said.

Trump officials took credit for extraditing two of Mueller’s abductors, but they have never once mentioned the case of U.S.-born journalist Halla Barakat and her mother, Orouba Barakat, who were both slaughtered in their Istanbul apartment in September 2017. The Barakats worked with Mueller to help female Syrian refugees in Turkey before Mueller’s capture. The Barakats were the ones who alerted her family — and the U.S. government — to her disappearance in August 2013. When Mueller was allowed to make one phone call from captivity, she called Orouba Barakat.

The Barakats were featured in an ABC News “Nightline” investigation about the Mueller case in 2016. Halla Barakat later traveled to New York to work with ABC reporters on terrorism stories. The killing of the two women never got the attention of similar cases, most notably the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018. But for those close to the Barakats, the crime remains unsolved. They have been begging the Trump administration and the FBI to investigate, but to no avail.

“Vice President Pence’s outrage over the handling of Kayla Mueller’s case is warranted, but I’m very frustrated by the double standard,” Halla Barakat’s cousin Suzanne Barakat told me. “They are using the mishandling of the case during the Obama administration as a political talking point. But Halla, an American journalist, was killed during the Trump administration, and it’s time to find justice for one of your own.”

A few days after the Barakats’ murder, Turkish police arrested a distant cousin, Ahmed Barakat, who was caught on video near their apartment the night of the crime. He confessed and was convicted in a trial the Barakat family was not permitted to attend. Turkish authorities claimed he killed them spontaneously in a dispute over money. But the victims’ family and friends always suspected the murders were linked to Halla and Orouba Barakat’s work against the Assad regime.

A few days before her murder, Halla Barakat had met with an ABC news producer in Istanbul to alert him that she had an urgent story on activities inside Syria. Syria-born Orouba Barakat was active in the opposition; days after the murder, her Twitter account was hacked. Her banner photo was replaced with a photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the words “Assad’s soldiers are everywhere.”

Although Turkish authorities deemed the matter closed, the Barakat family and friends of the victims kept investigating. Now, “Nightline,” in collaboration with Reveal (part of the Center for Investigative Reporting), has released a new account that contradicts Turkey’s official story.

They show how the Turkish investigation was botched from the beginning, leaving huge unanswered questions. Evidence suggests the murders were committed by professionals who covered their tracks, rather than a family member acting impulsively. The police report didn’t match the autopsy report, which in turn didn’t match the prosecutor’s report in several aspects. Key witnesses were never interviewed. The financial motive was undermined by the fact that valuables were left behind. Ahmed Barakat later recanted his confession.

Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, told me she has begun looking into the Barakat case and is in contact with Turkish authorities.

“Those cases that involved killings of journalists or human rights defenders demand authorities spend as much time as possible exploring whether the work of the victim was the reason for their killing,” she said. The FBI “needs to demonstrate to the family and to the public that they did not leave any stone unturned. And they haven’t.”

In 2017, Suzanne Barakat met with senior Trump administration officials, including then-national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who promised that the U.S. government would press for answers. Three years later, she said, they haven’t done a thing. The FBI never even opened a formal inquiry into the Barakat murders, citing Turkish opposition to U.S. involvement.

“The least they can do is to give a damn about what happened to them, for Kayla’s sake,” said Suzanne Barakat. “Kayla would have wanted that.”