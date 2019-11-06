This was the heady atmosphere in which Francis Fukuyama’s brilliant essay “The End of History?” — published in the summer of 1989 — resonated so widely. “What we may be witnessing,” he wrote, “is not just the end of the Cold War, or the passing of a particular period of postwar history, but the end of history as such: that is, the end point of mankind’s ideological evolution and the universalization of Western liberal democracy as the final form of human government.”

Though few would be quite as bold as Fukuyama, I and many others were convinced of the essential correctness of his analysis. We saw the fall of the wall — followed in short order by the collapse of the Soviet Union — as a sign that the future would be free. It was this conviction that led me to advocate the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Democracy had taken hold from Taipei to Tallinn. Why couldn’t it flourish in the land where civilization was born?

Thirty years on, I am no longer as certain about anything as I was at age 20. I now regret my support for the war in Iraq and kick myself for the naive expectation that freedom was destined to prevail. I echo Wordsworth’s lament after he had seen the French Revolution degenerate into oppression and violence. “Shame on you, feeble Heads, to slavery prone!” he wrote in 1802.

The world remains much better off than it was during the dark days of the Cold War, but freedom is much more embattled today than I expected in 1989. China, home to nearly a fifth of humanity, has not progressed toward democracy; the suppression of the Tiananmen Square protests a few months before the fall of the wall foretold its future. Russia flirted with democracy but reverted to autocracy. New democracies have emerged, but a number of them — e.g., Poland, Hungary, Serbia, the Philippines, Nicaragua — have been backsliding. Authoritarian populists are rising. Even India, the world’s largest democracy, is seeing minority rights threatened by Hindu nationalists. Freedom House reports 13 consecutive years in decline in political rights and civil liberties around the world.

It is not just that some nascent democracies are reverting to their bad old ways. It is that a viable alternative to free-market democracy has emerged. The Soviet Union could not deliver economic growth under the sway of Marxism-Leninism. China has done much better with Market-Leninism. Its growth between 1979 and 2018 averaged 9.5 percent a year — the “fastest sustained expansion by a major economy in history,” according to the World Bank. The same model of political oppression and economic freedom is now being applied in Russia, which is as despotic as it was in Soviet days but has a lot more consumer goods.

Many people once confidently expected that China would grow freer as it grew richer. It may still happen, but there is no sign of it yet. China has even perverted the Internet — once seen as a force of freedom — into an instrument of totalitarian mind control. Beijing’s sophisticated monitoring of the population is being emulated by other dictatorships.

What is most alarming is that freedom is under assault even in the land of liberty. Who could have imagined in 1989 that the United States would someday be governed by a president who refers to his critics as “human scum” and “the enemy of the people,” who obstructs justice, ignores Congress, assaults the press, invites foreign election interference, engages in blatant corruption, locks children in cages, praises white supremacists and kowtows to dictators? Yet here we are — and the latest poll of battleground states suggests that President Trump could easily win reelection despite (or because of?) his assault on democratic norms.

I have not given up my faith in democracy — it remains the worst form of government except for all the others — but I have given up my youthful expectation that it would inevitably triumph. Freedom will not prevail because of historical forces; it will only win, if it does, because of historical actors. In other words, us. Those like me who came of age around 1989 used to take democracy for granted. Now I realize we have to fight for our freedom, just as our ancestors did. And there is no guarantee that the perpetual struggle against oppression will have a happy outcome.

