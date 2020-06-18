Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii Wednesday for several hours of meetings and dinner. U.S. officials said Beijing requested the meeting because China is looking for a way to rachet down the harsh rhetoric and mutual recriminations that have come to characterize the bilateral relationship since the covid-19 pandemic erupted.

Until recently, President Xi Jinping could have simply reached out to President Trump. But Trump has said he’s not interested in speaking with Xi since their call on March 27. Their agreement on that call to play nice lasted about three weeks. Now, as countries around the world are reassessing their approach to China, Beijing is reaching out to Pompeo, the man China’s own state media in recent weeks called “wicked,” “deranged” and “the public enemy of mankind.”

Open diplomatic channels are positive, and there was no reason for Pompeo to refuse the meeting. But based on the official readouts, it’s clear no progress was made. The State Department’s statement said the two leaders “exchange[d] views” and Pompeo stressed the need for China to stop its unfair practices in the commercial, security and diplomatic sectors.

“He also stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” the statement said.

Beijing still won’t come clean with what it knows about the origins of the virus, won’t share early virus samples and won’t publish honest statistics about its own outbreak. A report this week by the House Foreign Affairs Committee Republican members details how Beijing’s deliberate coverup made the pandemic worse from the beginning to this day.

“This was a failure of monumental proportions and it is imperative that we uncover the truth so we can set up future safeguards to prevent this from happening yet again,” ranking Republican Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) said in a statement.

Pompeo raised this issue not to score points or insult China, but because Beijing’s misbehavior related to covid-19 continues to contribute to the deaths of Americans. Beijing constantly says we should cooperate on shared interests. But if China won’t cooperate honestly on a pandemic, what exactly can we cooperate on?

According to China’s foreign ministry, Yang told Pompeo he wanted better ties, but defended China’s stance on every issue of contention, including the new national security law for Hong Kong, Beijing’s increasing intimidation of Taiwan, and the Chinese government’s internment of millions of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

“Yang pointed out that he hoped China and the U.S. would be accommodative to each other . . . and push their bilateral relations to the track of coordination, cooperation and stability,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Beijing’s pattern is familiar: insult or attack anyone who criticizes Beijing’s bad actions, decry the high state of tensions and then offer to go back to business as usual without offering to do one thing differently. But this time, there is no returning to business as usual.

As Pompeo and Yang talked, Trump signed a bill authorizing sanctions on Chinese officials for their internment of Uighurs. China’s foreign ministry called it a “malicious attack” on China’s internal affairs. If John Bolton’s book is to be believed, Trump told Xi he supported these camps, which is awful if true. But the bill passed the House 413 to 1 and passed the Senate by unanimous consent. Washington’s opposition to mass atrocities is bipartisan, and it’s not going away.

Some reports claim that China’s leaders might now prefer Trump to be reelected, because his chaotic presidency creates space for China’s power and influence to rise. But take a look at the ad by his rival Joe Biden — it criticized Trump for being too weak on China, especially in respect to the novel coronavirus. Polls show Americans in both parties are realizing that China’s bad behavior is a problem we can no longer ignore.

Yang came to Hawaii because he knows China has a huge international image problem. But the days of Beijing convincing the world that avoiding tensions with China requires acquiescing to its demands are over. The Chinese government must realize it needs to act differently to achieve the international standing and respect it demands — or become a global pariah. Truly helping the world fight the pandemic would be a good start.

