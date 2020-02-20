Chinese officials said they were kicking out Josh Chin, Chao Deng and Philip Wen because of the headline on an opinion column by Walter Russell Mead on Feb. 3: “China is the Real Sick Man of Asia.” The opinion and news sections of the Journal, as at The Post, operate independently of one another. Chinese officials know this and could easily have submitted a response to compete in the marketplace of ideas. Instead, they chose misdirected punishment, displaying antipathy toward a free press and open society. In the greatest information revolution mankind has ever experienced, the Chinese Communist Party has built a vast moat around itself to keep selected knowledge and views from reaching its people. It devotes immense resources to censoring what its own citizens see, hear and say inside the country. Mr. Mead’s column was never published in China because the Journal, like many foreign publications, is blocked there.

The expulsions followed the announcement Tuesday by the State Department that five Chinese news outlets working in the United States are being designated as official government entities, to be treated as diplomatic outposts, and required to provide information about the identity of staffers and other matters. The designations are likely to be more symbolic than punitive for Xinhua News Agency; China Global Television Network, known as CGTN, the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV; China Radio International; the China Daily; and the People’s Daily.

All serve China’s party-state. A large number of employees of these organizations work freely in the United States. The China Daily produces advertising inserts that The Post, among others, agrees to publish, as long as the inserts are clearly labeled as advertising.

One rationale for allowing this freedom was that it would showcase democratic values and, hopefully, encourage China to embrace them. At least as far as the second goal is concerned, it hasn’t worked. China tightly restricts the access of U.S. correspondents (and scholars) in China while seeking to control Chinese-language media here and in other countries.

More symmetry is long overdue. Our preference would be for that to happen through an expansion of unfettered inquiry in China, not more restrictions here. But if China won’t permit that, the U.S. government must weigh other options.

