Any transmission or infection anywhere is a spin of the roulette wheel for a possible new, more dangerous variant. Most such mutations are insignificant and disappear. But as the past few months have demonstrated with the variant first detected in Britain, a significant change in the genome can lead to rapid spread and more severe disease. India’s out-of-control catastrophe — by its sheer scale — is a potential pressure cooker for still more variants. The one that is already taking off, B.1.617, includes two mutations seen separately in earlier variants but never together in the same one. The mutations are in key parts of the virus genetic code forming the spike protein and the mechanism it uses to infect a human cell. This variant appears to be one factor powering the massive increase in daily new cases. It is not yet clear how well vaccines protect against it, or whether it will spread beyond India. But it is worth recalling that when the British variant first showed up in London and Kent, it was almost nonexistent in the United States; in a matter of months it has gained a major foothold. A South African variant has been less so. Can India, population 1.3 billion, be isolated? Not easily. Almost certainly, vaccines will have to be tweaked to adapt.
India’s predicament is staggering. In mid-February its daily new infections were about 10,000, and it seemed to have brought the pandemic almost to a close. The health minister, Harsh Vardhan, said in March that the country had entered the “endgame.” This week, the outbreak has topped 300,000 new cases a day, and the growth shows no signs of slowing. On Thursday, India’s 332,518 new cases accounted for 37 percent of the world’s total 894,043 new cases.
The sudden wave came after India relaxed restrictions. Tens of thousands of spectators were allowed to fill stadiums for cricket matches; movie theaters were opened; and the government permitted enormous religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, a festival in which millions of Hindus gathered for a dip in the River Ganges. Also, India went ahead with elections and rallies in four states and one territory; crowds at election rallies have been ignoring guidelines. Lockdowns in major cities triggered another exodus of migrant laborers, crowding bus and railway stations, trying to return home and creating still more potential spread. The nation’s health-care system is in a state of collapse as hospitals are overwhelmed and oxygen supplies run short. India has fully vaccinated only 1.4 percent of its people; 8.3 percent have been partially vaccinated.
Let’s hope all of India can seize the moment and begin to reverse the course of this disaster. India is not a far-away problem. In pandemic time and distance, every place is nearby.
